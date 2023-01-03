What Maheshwari learned from managing other people’s money7 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 09:55 PM IST
The RIA from Tamil Nadu says its a complicated job— especially when clients act on their greed and fear
The RIA from Tamil Nadu says its a complicated job— especially when clients act on their greed and fear
She is the first individual to have become a registered investment adviser (RIA) in Tamil Nadu and strongly believes that ‘personal finance is more about personal than about finance’. This belief, she says, was reaffirmed during her journey as an RIA, managing money for others.