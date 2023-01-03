What Maheshwari learned from managing other people’s money

The first year of our practice was all about innovation, ideation, struggles and hard work. The industry opinion around a fiduciary practice was full of disbelief and hesitation. We spoke to clients about direct investments and the need for experts to work from their side of the table. We were fortunate enough to have a few wonderful clients initially. They spoke about us to their friends and brought more clients to us. All our clients have come through referrals only. Since then, our clients grew at a minimum CAGR of 33%. I am sure that would be the case for most advisers in India because people need advisers.