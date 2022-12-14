What makes Gurgaon a promising real estate investment destination

What makes Gurgaon a promising real estate investment destination1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
- Gurgaon: The development of robust infrastructures in and around the city has made it one of the fastest-developing real estate regions
Gurugram has been a prominent realty hotspot for years, and the primary factor is the corridors that connect it to significant spots in and around the city. Gurugram continues to be the preferred choice of investors and end-users.
Harpal Singh Chawla, Director, Spaze Group said that primarily Dwarka Expressway has drastically increased the visibility of several sectors that host efficient projects for convenient access of investors. The corridor has allowed Gurugram to be an investment-friendly zone that attracts remarkable buyers to the region for the efficient amenities that elevate the lifestyle of buyers.
“Its connectivity to the national capital, Delhi, and spots of inter-state connectivity, such as Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, metro rail, etc., has made the commute to the region much easier and a preferable destination for investment," he added.
The appreciation potential of homes near Dwarka Expressway promises excellent returns on investments and, therefore, has attracted a heterogenous pool of buyers.
"Sectors located in proximity to Dwarka Expressway have witnessed maximum traction in both aspects, project launches and sales. It is a multi-utility corridor which will act as a direct connectivity channel to nearby regions like Delhi. It also shares seamless connectivity with other prominent realty corridors in Gurugram, such as Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, commercial hotspots like Cybercity, and useful destinations like IGI Airport is at a travelling distance of 40-45 minutes. Investing in this region is worth a consideration as it has a diverse composition of all housing categories like independent floors, plots, luxury high-rise societies and affordable housing projects," said Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase.
Gurugram, especially the emerging section of New Gurugram, is the most preferred realty destination in the region. The routes that offer quick access to economic zones like Udyog Vihar, Cyber City, and more spaces that give security to nearby residents have been the first choice of buyers, said Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech.
Apart from this, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Expressway, etc., also ensure that Gurugram is well-connected to significant cities and even the metropolitan zones of the zones through one or the other trade route, he said.
The development of robust infrastructures in and around the city has made it one of the fastest-developing real estate regions. It promises better returns on investment as compared to various other zones.
