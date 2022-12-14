What makes Gurgaon a promising real estate investment destination

"Sectors located in proximity to Dwarka Expressway have witnessed maximum traction in both aspects, project launches and sales. It is a multi-utility corridor which will act as a direct connectivity channel to nearby regions like Delhi. It also shares seamless connectivity with other prominent realty corridors in Gurugram, such as Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, commercial hotspots like Cybercity, and useful destinations like IGI Airport is at a travelling distance of 40-45 minutes. Investing in this region is worth a consideration as it has a diverse composition of all housing categories like independent floors, plots, luxury high-rise societies and affordable housing projects," said Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase.