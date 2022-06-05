What makes PPF a darling for tax saving investors: Explained

Tax free withdrawal and maturity benefit

PPF accounts have a 15-year maturity tenor, and upon maturity, one can withdraw the maturity amount, maintain the maturity amount in the account without depositing, and the PPF interest rate will apply or one can extend his/her account for another block of five years, and so on. When it comes to withdrawals, a customer can make one withdrawal after five years of account opening, and the withdrawal can be made up to 50% of the total balance at the end of the fourth preceding year or the end of the preceding year, whichever is lower. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act exempts full or partial withdrawals from a PPF account from taxation, which makes another reason to invest in a PPF account for those who are looking forward to EEE tax benefits. Because the amount invested in the scheme is tax-exempt up to ₹1.5 lakh every fiscal year, interest received is tax-free, and the maturity benefits are also tax-free, PPF is a popular tax-saving option that comes with Exempt Exempt Exempt (EEE) tax-saving status for long term.