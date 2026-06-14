What makes UIDAI's new Aadhaar app different from mAadhaar? Do you need to transfer data manually?

The existing mAadhaar app will soon be phased out and replaced with a redesigned Aadhaar application, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced last month. As part of the transition, the statutory authority has been urging users to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices.
The new Aadhaar app was officially launched by UIDAI on January 28, 2026, as part of the authority’s broader push to reduce Aadhaar misuse and give citizens greater control over their personal data. The new Aadhaar app relies heavily on face authentication, QR-code verification and digital identity sharing.
The most significant change in the new application is the shift from document sharing to digital verification.
Over the years, Aadhaar holders have been asked to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar card for hotel check-ins, SIM card verification, rental agreements and several other situations. This often meant sharing more personal information than necessary and leaving copies of the document with multiple organisations.
The new Aadhaar app seeks to reduce that dependence on physical copies. Users can now verify their identity digitally through QR code-based authentication and choose to share only the information required for a particular service. By replacing the need of submitting the physical document, the app aims to improve privacy, reduce the risk of personal data misuse and give users more control over their Aadhaar data.
Here's what the new Aadhaar app brings:
Separately, the authority has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service by one year, allowing residents to update and verify their identity and address documents on the Aadhaar portal at no extra cost.
According to an official UIDAI memorandum, the facility will now remain available until 14 June 2027, rather than ending on 15 June 2026 as previously announced. The new Aadhaar app was officially launched on 28 January 2026.
No, users do not need to manually migrate from mAadhaar to the new Aadhaar app. After downloading the new app, you simply need to verify your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, complete face authentication and set up your profile again. The process is quite straightforward.
Users of the existing mAadhaar app can easily switch to the new Aadhaar app by following the given steps:
Step 1: Download the new Aadhaar app from the app store (available on both Android and iOS). Meanwhile, you may also uninstall the mAadhaar app.
Step 2: Log in using your existing Aadhaar credentials. You must enter your Aadhaar number and mAadhaar PIN, then select OTP verification as per your convenience.
Step 3: Complete a one-time biometric authentication.
Step 4: Set a 6-digit numeric password for extra security on the new Aadhaar app.
Once these steps are completed, the new Aadhaar app will be ready to use. Users can then manage their Aadhaar details, authentication, and document-sharing needs through the new application.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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