What measures should consumers take in light of RBI's order on unsecured loans?
RBI increases risk weights on unsecured consumer loans to address systemic risk, consumers should be cautious and exercise financial prudence.
To address the escalating systemic risk arising from the extraordinary expansion of unsecured retail loans, and the accompanying apprehensions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently increased the risk weights on unsecured consumer loans like credit cards by 25 percent for both banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).