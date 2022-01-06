What merger of funds by HDFC MF means to investors?

Investors of all the three merged HDFC schemes have been given a load-free 30-day exit window to redeem their investments if they want to. For the ELSS scheme and the - HDFC EOF - II - 1126D May 2017, the last date is January 14, 2022, while for HDFC EOF - II - 1100D June 2017, the window is open till January 20, 2022. Unitholders of HDFC Large and Mid-Cap Fund, with which other schemes are merged are also given an option to leave until January 20, 2022, despite all features of this scheme shall remain unchanged, as per HDFC MF. Investors may also choose to exit later with exit load, if any.