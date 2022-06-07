What mutual funds can a long-term, high-risk taker invest in?

You have mentioned that you have around 15 years to invest and also have a high risk-taking appetite. This will help you to create a well-diversified and aggressive portfolio. Since you started investing in the last nine months there is a possibility that most of the funds in your portfolio are based on their near-term performance. While fund performance is an important criterion, you may consider looking at them across different market cycles and also their long-term performance before deciding on the funds. You also have a reasonable investment in technology and international funds which are predominantly thematic and do add additional risk to the overall portfolio. If we look into your present portfolio, you have 38% in large caps, 27% in mid caps, 17% in small cap and approximately 18% in the international market. While you have a high-risk appetite, I would suggest you increase some allocation to large cap and reduce investment in sectoral and international funds. You can continue to have a good allocation in mid and small cap funds as you have time at your end.