What mutual funds can a long-term, high-risk taker invest in?

Mid and small-caps will be more volatile over a period. Hence, you must have patience with these investments when markets are volatile. Whereas large cap funds will be less volatile and add stability in your portfolio
I am Sanmati. I am 28 and I am an aggressive investor. My SIP (systematic investment plan) amount is ₹50,000 a month. I don’t need money till 43-45. Over the past nine months, I have invested in the following funds - Nippon India Small Cap ( ₹46,000), L&T Emerging business ( ₹47,000), Axis Small Cap ( ₹48,000), PGIM India Midcap Opportunities ( ₹46,000), Mirea Asset Emerging Bluechip ( ₹17,500), Nippon India US Equity Opportunities ( ₹40,000), Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity ( ₹47,000), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap ( ₹43,000), Tata Digital India ( ₹53,500), ICICI Prudential Technology ( ₹49,000) and PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities ( ₹20,500). I have also been investing Rs. 2,000 per month since 2018 in IDBI India Top 100 Equity.
I also want to invest another Rs15,000 for SIPs. Please suggest where I should invest.
(Query answered by Harshad Chetanwala is co-founder at MyWealthGrowth.com)
You have mentioned that you have around 15 years to invest and also have a high risk-taking appetite. This will help you to create a well-diversified and aggressive portfolio. Since you started investing in the last nine months there is a possibility that most of the funds in your portfolio are based on their near-term performance. While fund performance is an important criterion, you may consider looking at them across different market cycles and also their long-term performance before deciding on the funds. You also have a reasonable investment in technology and international funds which are predominantly thematic and do add additional risk to the overall portfolio. If we look into your present portfolio, you have 38% in large caps, 27% in mid caps, 17% in small cap and approximately 18% in the international market. While you have a high-risk appetite, I would suggest you increase some allocation to large cap and reduce investment in sectoral and international funds. You can continue to have a good allocation in mid and small cap funds as you have time at your end.
I would also like to highlight one important point on how different market capitalisation benchmarks have performed over the years to give you a perspective on why you can consider large caps as well. The 10-year performance of BSE 50, BSE Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap Index are 12.63%, 13.88% and 14.75% respectively. This does establish the potential of mid and small-caps, but they will also be more volatile over a period. Hence, you must have patience with these investments when the markets are volatile. Whereas the large cap funds will be less volatile and add stability in your portfolio. You may also reconsider investing your SIPs using the following approach (fund choices) to create a more balanced portfolio. Theses are Canara Robeco Bluechip and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap ( ₹11,000 each), UTI Nifty Index Fund ( ₹10,000), PGIM India Midcap Opportunities, Kotak Emerging Equity and Nippon India Small Cap ( ₹7,000 each), Axis Small Cap ( ₹4,500), Mirae Emerging Bluechip ( ₹2,500) and Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index ( ₹5,000).