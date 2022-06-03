What neobank debit cards offer to customers

These debit cards typically come with no issuance fee and zero annual card maintenance charges. Approaching the partner bank directly, on the other hand, can entail some debit card-related charges. Apart from this, the key attraction of debit cards from neobanks lies in the additional benefits that they offer over and above the usual bank debit cards. For instance, debit cards from Jupiter and Niyo offer benefits such as zero forex charges and free lounge access at airports. For example, you can use a Niyo Global card (linked to the savings account in Indian rupees) for transactions abroad without having to pay for currency conversion. In general, you are charged a forex markup by the card-issuing bank when you make foreign currency payments using your card. Also, unlike in case of a forex card (which is loaded with a specific currency), here, your account balance continues to earn the savings rate of interest until it gets used.

