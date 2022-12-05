what new norms for overseas investment imply

The investments made overseas can be in the form of Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) or Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI). The new framework defines ODI as investment by way of acquisition of unlisted equity capital of a foreign entity or subscription to the memorandum of a foreign entity or investment in 10% or more of the paid-up equity capital of a listed foreign entity. It is to be noted that even 1% investment in an unlisted company would now constitute an ODI under the new regulations. Where investment is less than 10% of the paid-up equity capital of a listed foreign entity, such investment with control (holding more than 10% voting power) would also be covered under ODI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}