What new users of banking apps should know to stay safe

The next step is setting a strong password. “Ensure you have thought about a password that isn’t predictable by fraudsters and isn’t similar to the date of birth or names of family members," said Rajesh Mirjankar, managing director and CEO, Infrasoft Technologies. He added that while it was not advisable to write down passwords, if you do need to note down sensitive details, keep them in a password-protected file. It is also advisable to change banking passwords periodically.