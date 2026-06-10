What Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought and sold in May 2026 — top 10 holdings revealed

Nippon India Small Cap Fund is the largest open-ended small-cap mutual fund in India with an AUM of 72,673 crores. Here's a closer look at the fund's portfolio activity in May 2026, highlighting the stocks it added and trimmed during the month, along with its top 10 holdings.

Sheetal Goel
Updated10 Jun 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Nippon India Small Cap Fund's May moves: Buys, sells, and top 10 holdings (AI-Generated Image)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund's May moves: Buys, sells, and top 10 holdings (AI-Generated Image)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund is the largest open-ended small-cap mutual fund in India with an AUM of 72,673 crores.

As per SEBI regulations, small-cap funds must invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap stocks. Hence, tracking the portfolio changes of such a big fund can provide insights into the small-cap stocks on which the fund manager is bullish and those where exposure is being reduced.

Here's a closer look at the fund's portfolio activity in May 2026, highlighting the stocks it added and trimmed during the month, along with its top 10 holdings.

Stocks where Nippon India Small Cap Fund raised its stake in May 2026

Stock NameApril Weight (%)May Weight (%)Absolute Increase (% pts)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited1.67%1.93%+0.26%
Avalon Technologies Limited0.56%0.79%+0.23%
TD Power Systems Limited1.54%1.71%+0.17%
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited0.64%0.81%+0.17%
MTAR Technologies Limited0.83%0.98%+0.15%
Omnitech Engineering Limited0.43%0.57%+0.14%
Gland Pharma Limited0.43%0.55%+0.12%
State Bank of India1.18%1.29%+0.11%
Vindhya Telelinks Limited0.18%0.29%+0.11%
Timken India Limited0.56%0.67%+0.11%
Craftsman Automation Limited0.66%0.76%+0.10%
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited0.87%0.96%+0.09%
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited0.45%0.54%+0.09%
Bharti Airtel Limited0.00%0.59%+0.59%

*Source: Fund’s Monthly Portfolio Disclosure

The buying trend suggests that Nippon India Small Cap Fund increased its exposure to several industrial, engineering, and capital goods companies in May.

This includes Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), TD Power Systems, Avalon Technologies, and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, reflecting continued conviction in themes linked to power infrastructure, manufacturing, and the broader capital expenditure cycle.

The fund also raised its allocation to select financial and healthcare companies such as State Bank of India and Gland Pharma, while increasing exposure to consumer-oriented businesses, including Bajaj Consumer Care.

Additionally, the fund manager added a fresh position in Bharti Airtel during the month, indicating a new opportunity in the telecom space.

Also Read | Parag Parikh Flexi Cap's April moves: Buys, sells and top 10 holdings

Stocks where Nippon India Small Cap Fund decreased its stake in May 2026

Stock NameApril Weight (%)May Weight (%)Absolute Decrease (% pts)
Voltamp Transformers Limited1.04%0.82%-0.22%
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited1.76%1.57%-0.19%
NIIT Learning Systems Limited0.53%0.34%-0.19%
Whirlpool of India Limited1.06%0.88%-0.18%
Emami Limited1.03%0.90%-0.13%
Hitachi Energy India Limited0.65%0.52%-0.13%
HDFC Bank Limited1.89%1.77%-0.12%
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Limited0.67%0.56%-0.11%
Jyothy Labs Limited0.39%0.29%-0.10%
Mas Financial Services Limited0.70%0.62%-0.08%
Voltas Limited0.49%0.42%-0.07%
Karur Vysya Bank Limited1.29%1.23%-0.06%
Syngene International Limited0.79%0.73%-0.06%
Vardhman Textiles Limited0.71%0.65%-0.06%
The Ramco Cements Limited0.65%0.59%-0.06%
PVR INOX Limited0.49%0.43%-0.06%
ITC Limited0.22%0.00%-0.22%
Siemens Energy India Limited0.22%0.00%-0.22%

*Source: Fund’s Monthly Portfolio Disclosure

The selling trend suggests that Nippon India Small Cap Fund trimmed its exposure to several industrial, capital goods, and financial sector companies during May.

Among the key reductions were Voltamp Transformers, Hitachi Energy India, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), HDFC Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank.

The fund also reduced its allocation to select consumer and healthcare companies such as Whirlpool of India, Emami, Jyothy Labs, and Syngene International.

The fund manager made a complete exit from FMCG giant, ITCand energy player, Siemens Energy India during the month, reflecting a more decisive portfolio reshuffle in these names.

Why analyzing the top 10 stock holdings of Nippon India Small Cap Fund is also important?

Stock NameMay Weightage
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited1.93%
HDFC Bank Limited1.77%
TD Power Systems Limited1.71%
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited1.57%
Apar Industries Limited1.55%
State Bank of India1.29%
NLC India Limited1.26%
Karur Vysya Bank Limited1.23%
Zydus Wellness Limited1.17%
Tube Investments of India Limited1.05%

*Source: Fund’s Monthly Portfolio Disclosure

Analyzing the top 10 holdings of Nippon India Small Cap Fund provides insight into the fund manager's highest-conviction stocks that are likely to have the greatest influence on the fund's performance.

As of May 2026, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), HDFC Bank, TD Power Systems, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and Apar Industries were among the fund's top 5 largest holdings.

For example, the fund increased its stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) by 0.26 percentage points during May, while trimming its exposure to HDFC Bank by 0.12 percentage points. Despite these portfolio adjustments, both stocks continued to remain among the fund's top 2 holdings.

Similarly, the fund raised its allocation to TD Power Systems, the third-largest holding, by 0.17 percentage points. On the other hand, it reduced its stake in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) by 0.19 percentage points, although the stock continued to be the fund's fourth-largest holding.

Also Read | These 5 large- and mid-cap funds have outperformed their benchmark

How much returns you can make from Nippon India Small Cap Fund over the years?

Time PeriodNippon India Small Cap’s ReturnsInvested Amount (Lumpsum)Total Value
1-Year2.04% 1,00,000 1,02,040
3-Years18.80% 1,00,000 1,67,781
5-Years20.84% 1,00,000 2,57,828

*Returns as on June 9, 2026, Source: Value Research

If you had invested a lump sum of 1 lakh in Nippon India Small Cap Fund 5 years ago, your investment would have grown to around 2.58 lakh. This translates into a profit of about 1.58 lakh on your initial investment.

The fund's strong long-term performance highlights the wealth-creation potential of small-cap investing when backed by professional management.

Therefore, analysing the underlying stocks in the portfolio can provide great insights into the sectors and stocks where the fund manager is deploying capital and identifying future growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Nippon India Small Cap FundInvestmentSmall CapsSmall Cap StocksSmall Cap Fund
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought and sold in May 2026 — top 10 holdings revealed
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.