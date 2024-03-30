'What our schools fail to teach us: How to invest'
Looking to address the fear of losing money that stops people from investing their hard-earned money, StockGro has grown to three million daily active users. But there's still a lot of ground to cover, said the company's founder & CEO Ajay Lakhotia, at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024
In a culture that teaches children to save money from an early age, some say that the education children receive while growing up still lacks vital aspects related to money. That is, the art and science of investing money.
