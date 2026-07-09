What Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund bought and sold in June 2026: Top 10 holdings revealed

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is the largest open-ended equity scheme in India, managing assets of around ₹1.43 lakh crore as of June 2026.
Flexi cap funds invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks without any restrictions. Here's a closer look at the fund's portfolio activity in June 2026, including what it bought and sold.
|Stocks
|June 2026 Weight
|May 2026 Weight
|Absolute Increase (Percentage Points)
|HDFC Bank
|8.33%
|7.88%
|0.45
|ICICI Bank
|5.52%
|5.11%
|0.41
|ITC
|6.07%
|5.84%
|0.23
|Bharti Airtel
|2.94%
|2.74%
|0.20
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4.63%
|4.48%
|0.15
|Axis Bank
|3.16%
|3.02%
|0.14
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.56%
|3.45%
|0.11
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4.23%
|4.12%
|0.11
|Zydus Wellness
|0.89%
|0.79%
|0.10
|Indraprastha Gas
|1.09%
|1.00%
|0.09
*Only the top 10 stocks with the highest increase in weightage, Weight as a % of net assets, Source: PPFAS Disclosures
The buying pattern highlights that Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increased its exposure to the banking and financial services sector in June, with higher allocations to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Holdings & Investment.
The fund also raised its stakes in ITC, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra, indicating increased conviction in FMCG, telecom and automobile businesses.
Among the smaller additions, the fund increased its exposure to Indraprastha Gas and Zydus Wellness.
The fund manager also took a fresh position in Petronet LNG during June, marking a new addition to the portfolio.
|Stocks
|June 2026 Weight
|May 2026 Weight
|Absolute Decrease (Percentage Points)
|Microsoft
|1.81%
|2.22%
|-0.41
|Alphabet
|4.46%
|4.83%
|-0.37
|Amazon
|2.19%
|2.51%
|-0.32
|Meta Platforms
|2.20%
|2.51%
|-0.31
|Coal India
|5.35%
|5.66%
|-0.31
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|6.23%
|6.41%
|-0.18
|HCL Technologies
|3.44%
|3.60%
|-0.16
|Infosys
|2.98%
|3.06%
|-0.08
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1.27%
|1.32%
|-0.05
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2.51%
|2.54%
|-0.03
*Only the top 10 stocks with the highest decrease in weightage, Weight as a % of net assets, Source: PPFAS Disclosures
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund trimmed its exposure to its US technology stocks in June, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms.
Among domestic holdings, the fund lowered its exposure to Coal India and Power Grid Corporation of India. The fund also reduced its stake in HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.
Overall, the changes indicate that the fund manager primarily trimmed existing positions rather than exiting any holdings.
|Stocks
|June 2026 Weight
|HDFC Bank
|8.33%
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|6.23%
|ITC
|6.07%
|ICICI Bank
|5.52%
|Coal India
|5.35%
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4.63%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4.23%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.56%
|HCL Technologies
|3.44%
|Axis Bank
|3.16%
Weight as a % of net assets, Source: PPFAS Disclosures
Among its top holdings, the fund increased its allocation to HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank in June.
At the same time, it trimmed its exposure to Power Grid Corporation of India, Coal India, and HCL Technologies, while retaining them among its largest portfolio holdings.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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