What portfolio should an investor with a moderate risk opt for?1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
- It would be better to have a balanced portfolio with some debt allocation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I am investing ₹25,000 monthly in five mutual funds (MFs). These are Axis Flexi-cap fund, Kotak Flexi-cap fund , L&T Emerging Business fund, L&T India Value fund, and Mirae Asset Mid-cap fund . I have moderate risk potential and my investment horizon is 10 years. Kindly suggest if I need to move from any of these funds to a balanced advantage fund?
I am investing ₹25,000 monthly in five mutual funds (MFs). These are Axis Flexi-cap fund, Kotak Flexi-cap fund , L&T Emerging Business fund, L&T India Value fund, and Mirae Asset Mid-cap fund . I have moderate risk potential and my investment horizon is 10 years. Kindly suggest if I need to move from any of these funds to a balanced advantage fund?
— Name withheld on request
— Name withheld on request
You are investing in three broadly diversified funds (two flexi-cap funds and a value fund), and two mid-cap oriented funds. For a person who identifies as having a ‘moderate’ risk potential, this set of funds carries high risk. For one, the portfolio is entirely equity-oriented, and even within equities, the funds tilt is towards the riskier segments of the market.
Moving one fund to a balanced advantage fund - a fund that would again invest 70% of its portfolio in a diversified basket of stocks - is not the answer.
The problem with having such a high-risk portfolio for a person such as yourself is that when the market takes a downturn, you may start to panic and withdraw your money, awaiting an upturn again.
Such instincts, typical of a moderate-risk person, will harm the growth potential of the portfolio.
Alternatively, it would be better to have a balanced portfolio with some debt allocation. For example, you could move about 20-25% of your portfolio (one of the Flexi-cap funds, for example) to a debt fund such as Kotak Money Market fund.
This has two benefits. One, the volatility of your portfolio value will get toned down due to the presence of a stable debt fund. And two, more importantly, in times of market rally, you can do a rebalancing to take some money out of the equity funds and place it in the debt fund ensuring that you are safeguarding some profits.
So, allocating a quarter of your portfolio to debt will fit your risk profile better while also giving you more flexibility in terms of portfolio management.
Srikanth Meenakshi is the co-founder of PrimeInvestor.