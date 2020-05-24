What RBI rate cut means for the borrower, investor, depositor

New borrowers will be able to get loans at lower rates as and when banks implement them. However, whether or not you will get loans, with banks tightening their lending policies in the current environment, is another question. “The cut in repo rate will bring immediate relief to RBI since about ₹8 trillion is parked with it and so RBI will save on interest payments. But for new borrowers, this cut may not mean much given the fact that banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) are shying away from lending operations. This despite the fact that consumer demand is high," said Raj Khosla, managing director, MyMoneyMantra.com, a financial services provider.