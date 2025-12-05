In life insurance, value is proven not in brochures or marketing campaigns, but at the moment a family files a claim. It’s here—where operational efficiency, regulation and human empathy intersect—that the industry’s promise is truly tested.

As an industry that safeguards the financial future of its customers and drives security during vulnerable times, the barometer of efficiency is the way it faces the moment of truth. Today, India’s life insurance ecosystem is stepping up to deliver on its promise of protection, as evidenced by the claim settlement ratio (CSR).

Trust indicator

The CSR measures how many claims are honoured out of the total received. Beyond being a regulatory requirement, CSR has become a crucial trust metric for policyholders. Industry data shows average ratios holding strong at 98–99%, signalling consistent reliability and timely support when it matters most.

Drivers of improved claim settlements

The positive shift is a result of thoughtful reforms through the digitization of the industry. It is a combination of improvement in processes and a greater emphasis on helping the customer when they need financial support the most.

Regulatory enhancements: New norms under the Protection of Policyholders’ Interests (PPHI) regulation have tightened the timeline for settlement with improved governance. Under this policy, non-investigated claims must be settled within 15 days, compared to the earlier 30 days. Additionally, when it comes to investigated claims, the settlements need to be resolved within 45 days, down from 90 days.

Internal governance: Claims review committees within insurance providers have strengthened internal checks and ensured consistent and fair decision-making.

Digital innovation: Digital innovations—from paperless submissions and mobile-based document uploads to real-time tracking—now allow nominees to file and monitor claims without visiting a branch.

Transparent communication: Enhanced protocols ensure an improved claim process, reducing confusion and minimising delays.

These reforms have fostered an environment where customers and nominees trust the process to deliver quick and effective results.

Last-mile gaps

While the industry has achieved considerable advancements, it still faces various challenges whilst ensuring a seamless claims settlement experience.

Nomination issues: Delays often result from missing, invalid, or outdated nominee information. Policyholders often overlook or fail to mention or even update their nominees in case of major life events. As life insurers, we endeavour to continue spreading awareness about the importance of updating personal details in the policy regularly.

Aadhaar integration: Wider integration with Aadhaar-linked identification and payment systems can simplify and expedite the disbursal process, especially in rural and remote areas.

Fraud prevention: To combat insurance scams, insurers too need to exercise caution. Currently, insurers are investing in analytics-driven fraud detection to protect genuine beneficiaries without slowing settlements. The goal is to secure the claim process without inconveniencing the genuine beneficiaries in their difficult times.

Strengthening confidence

Claims are not just back-end operations; they are the most visible demonstration of an insurer’s commitment.

A strong CSR reflects institutional capability as well as a culture of empathy and accountability. As India aims for “Insurance for All by 2047," efficient claims servicing will remain the most accurate measure of consumer trust. Ultimately, the credibility of the life insurance industry rests on its ability to deliver timely financial support during life’s most vulnerable moments.

Venky Iyer, co-chairperson, and Rushabh Gandhi, member, Insurance Awareness Committee (IAC-Life), Life Insurance Council