What retail should keep in mind before jumping on IPO bandwagon

NEW DELHI: India's primary market has been abuzz with activity again, with four companies--Sona BLW, Shyam Metalics, Dodla Dairy, and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)--having lined up initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, looking to raise a total of Rs9,123 crore from share sales.

The IPOs of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd opened on Monday, while those of Dodla Dairy Ltd and KIMS Ltd will open on Wednesday.

It is worth highlighting that the ₹909-crore IPO of Shyam Metalics got subscribed on Day 1, driven by robust demand from retail investors. Today, the issue was overall subscribed 2.15 times as of 1.30pm IST, with the retail quota oversubscribed nearly four times.

In the case of the ₹5,550-crore Sona BLW's IPO, the quota for retail investors was nearly subscribed on Tuesday. Overall, the issue has been subscribed 0.19 times.

There is increased interest in IPOs from retail investors these days due to the bullish nature of the secondary markets. Economy supporting measures by global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have boosted markets over the past year, with Sensex and Nifty50 trading near all-time highs.

However, experts say that retail investors should not give in to the exuberance and tread with caution.

Generally, there is little left on the table for small investors as IPOs are usually launched in a bullish market. During a market surge, valuations are generally at a premium, which means promoters can limit the dilution of value.

Investors must also stay clear of IPOs that are highly-priced, valuation wise.

Financial planners also advise against investing in IPOs as the investment pie for retail investors is usually very small. If you want to invest Rs1 lakh in the stock market and you take the IPO route, you will be blocking that much amount for a few days. Also, there will be no guarantee of allotment, or you may end up getting an allotment for ₹10,000-15,000.

Investors should not put money in IPOs based on the performance of past IPOs and keep in mind that there are risks and downsides involved.

