Interest rate risk in a bond or a bond portfolio arises on account of the vulnerability of the value of the bond or the portfolio to the changes in interest rates.

When interest rates change, it has an impact on new and existing bonds. New bonds will now pay a coupon rate that reflects the prevailing interest rates, while existing fixed-rate bonds will not see a change in their coupon rates. However, the price of the bond will adjust so that the yield will reflect the new levels of interest rates.

If interest rates go up, existing bonds that pay a lower coupon will see a decline in the prices so that the yield from them will adjust upwards to the current market rates.

If interest rates go down, the reverse will happen. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

