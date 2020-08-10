What's the catch in high-yield PSU bonds?

Similarly, if you buy the bond at a price lower than its face value (buying at discount) and hold it to maturity, you will make a LTCG, which can be set off against a short-term capital loss (STCL) or LTCL on another asset. For example, if you purchase a bond at ₹110 but its face value is ₹100. At maturity, you will only get back ₹100 and you will make LTCL. You would make this kind of purchase at a premium because the interest rate on the bond might be higher than the market rate. For example, it may be 9% for a five-year term against the prevailing rates of 5-6%. Thus, while the coupon is taxed at your slab rate, the principal corpus may be taxed as capital gain or loss.