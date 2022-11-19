What Sebi should do to bring financial influencers bring under its ambit?

There is a major problem when it comes to the consumption of personal finance content on social media. A social media account with a substantial number of subscribers is quite impressionable and followers keep believing that those tips would work wonders. Social media influencer and Content Strategist at Groww Aditi Khandelwal cited, “There was once an instance where I have seen influencers providing wrong tips which clearly showed that they have no knowledge on the topic."

