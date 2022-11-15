What should a guarantor do if the principal borrower defaults?

Under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the liability of the guarantor is co-extensive with that of the principal debtor unless it is otherwise provided by the contract. Thus, your brother is obliged to repay the debt and other amounts in terms of the guarantee or else, he may be considered as a willful defaulter to the bank/ financial institution. Given the facts you have narrated to us, we understand that the letter of recovery is issued by a bank and the principal borrower is an individual and not a corporate body and that your brother is in receipt of the same.