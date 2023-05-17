What should be done if relatives question our rights on property?1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 12:18 AM IST
A UK-based NRI's relatives in India are questioning the authenticity of his father's will and ownership of property. He must obtain confirmation of the will's probate from a UK court, then use an authenticated copy of that will to obtain letters of administration from an Indian court having competent jurisdiction. If there is any question on the validity of the will, Indian courts will have to try this before allowing the executor to administer the properties in India. In such cases, a deed of family arrangement signed by all members or beneficiaries may be a prudent option to avoid litigation.
I am a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in the UK. My father, who lived here as well, had executed a will pertaining to his properties in India. My relatives based in India are now questioning the authenticity of the will as well as the ownership of the property. What should I do in such a case?
