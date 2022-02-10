What should be the retirement corpus we ought to look at?

You are going right by doing monthly savings. And while you do trade in shares, your corpus primarily is invested in funds which you plan to increase every year by 10%. However, in case you wish to retire at 40 years, which means 9 more years of working, it means a principal savings of ₹48.88 lakh assuming the savings are increased every year by 10%. And assuming earnings rate at 12% and an opening corpus of ₹20 lakh, the accumulated total corpus becomes more than ₹1.30 crore at the age of 40 years. Now for the monthly income, you can consider withdrawing at 6% more so to protect the corpus from inflation and this translates to a monthly income of ₹65,000.