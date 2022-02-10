Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What should be the retirement corpus we ought to look at?

What should be the retirement corpus we ought to look at?

2 min read . 10:38 PM IST Surya Bhatia

  • You should plan to increase your monthly savings in mutual funds along with your increase in your monthly income

I am 31-year-old and drawing a salary of approximately 65-70,000 per month. Some additional 10,000-15,000 I make in most months from share trading. I invest approximately 30,000 a month into SIP mutual funds. I’ve managed to save approximately 20 lakh to date. I also aspire to increase my SIPs by 10% every year. I intend to retire by 40. I would like to know what kind of a corpus would I have at 40 and how could I generate an income of 1 lakh per month from that corpus so that my standard of living is not impacted. Additional info: at present, I don’t have any loans. In the coming 10 years also I don’t think I’ll have loans. Although, it’s likely that I’ll get married and start a family.

                                            — Anirban

You are going right by doing monthly savings. And while you do trade in shares, your corpus primarily is invested in funds which you plan to increase every year by 10%. However, in case you wish to retire at 40 years, which means  9 more years of working, it means a principal savings of  48.88 lakh assuming the savings are increased every year by 10%. And assuming earnings rate at 12% and an opening corpus of 20 lakh, the accumulated total corpus becomes more than 1.30 crore at the age of 40 years. Now for the monthly income, you can consider withdrawing at 6% more so to protect the corpus from inflation and this translates to a monthly income of 65,000.

 

I am 50 years of age now and my monthly SIP in mutual funds is 32,500. My current valuation in mutual funds is 21 lakh. Apart from this, I have a PPF account which I have renewed for another 5 years (until 2026). My current valuation PPF is 7,50,000. I also have 9,00,000 in my PF account. I plan to retire in about 7 to 8 years. what should be the retirement corpus we should be looking at?

                    — Vikram Hardikar

 

Assuming you continue with your monthly savings of 32,500 in mutual funds and taking PPF contribution of 1.5 lakh per annum and considering your existing investments of 37.5 lakh inclusive of your mutual fund investments, PPF and PF, the total corpus at an average earning rate of 10% comes close to 1.5 crore. This does not include the PF contribution and that will also add to the overall portfolio value. In addition, you should plan to increase your monthly savings in mutual funds along with your increase in your monthly income.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers.

