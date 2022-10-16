What should be your ideal strategy to invest in this Diwali season?

6. List a few financial instruments that we can use to invest during this Diwali?

“As far as equity is concerned, one can think about it in three buckets – large-caps, mid-/small-caps, and international. For large-caps, I consider a Nifty 50 ETF/index fund and a Nifty Next 50 ETF/index fund. It is tough for actively managed mutual funds to deliver alpha here. On the other hand, I would pick a handful of actively managed mutual funds in the small- and mid-cap space. It is important to conduct research (methodology, performance, fees, etc.) on these funds. There are also model portfolios offered by services like smallcase, Wealthdesk, and other RIAs and research services. On the international side, there are ETFs and mutual funds that track global indices like the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500. For debt, I would recommend maxing out tax-free contributions to PPF and EPF – they currently offer attractive, practically risk-free interest rates with unbeatable tax benefits. RBI floating rate bonds (that are easily accessible through most net banking portals) are also safe instruments that offer interest rates generally in line with the market. However, the principal is locked up for 7y. The best way to invest in gold for the long term is through Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). In addition to capital gains exemption (if held to maturity of ~8y) on gold price appreciation, the bonds also pay 2.5% p.a. as interest on the initial investment. Rather than investing in physical assets, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are an attractive avenue to invest in real estate," Atanuu Agarrwal said.