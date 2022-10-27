What should be your investment strategy for debt funds amid rising rates?

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that retail inflation soared to a five-month-high level of 7.41 per cent in September. Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been raising the repo rate in the high inflationary situation to control inflation, the repo rate has been increased by 190 bps till now including the last 50 basis point (bps) hike taking it to 5.90 per cent. Since debt mutual fund schemes invest in fixed-income securities, rising repo rates and bond yields have an effect on the net asset value (NAV), particularly for long-term bond funds. A hike in interest rates is anticipated at the upcoming MPC meeting of the RBI, which will be held in December, as the yield on the 10-year Indian government bond climbed to 7.5% in October, the highest level in the previous four months. What investment approach should investors use for debt funds in light of the unpredictable market situation, where debt is thought to be less turbulent than equity?