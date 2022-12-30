What should be your savings plan for the new year 2023 apart from 50/30/20 rule?

A basic savings strategy adheres to the 50/30/20 Rule of Budgeting. If you are new to the realm of finance, let me introduce you to the 50/30/20 Rule, which states that out of your total in-hand income after tax, 50% should be spent on needs, 30% toward wants, and 20% should go towards savings. By saving more money, this simple rule of thumb not only enables you to meet your financial objectives on time but also enables you to create a healthy budget for the next year 2023. As we are going to welcome 2023 soon, we need not only rely on savings but also a combination of investments that can act as a hedge against any possible downturn. 2022 will always serve as a reminder of high inflation rates, crises, recession concerns, higher loan and deposit rates, etc. Therefore, it is now appropriate to make a combination of savings and investment resolutions to improve one's financial literacy and independence in the coming year by becoming a wise investor rather than a frugal fellow.

