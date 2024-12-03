Money
What should investors do as markets swing? Keep calm and carry on, experts say.
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 03 Dec 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Summary
- The increased volatility makes it a bad time to be a trader, but long-term investors should continue doing what they have always done, experts said at the Mint Money Festival 2024 in Mumbai.
The stock markets have been volatile, with benchmark indices down as much as 10% from their recent highs. The correction comes amid a record selloff by foreign investors, downgrades to corporate earnings, and slower economic growth.
