What should investors do as markets swing? Keep calm and carry on, experts say.

Asked by an audience member what thumb rule experts use when investing in markets, Kulkarni said. “We talk about Indian stock markets giving 14.5% annualised returns over the past 30 years, which is 50% higher than the risk-free returns offered by government bonds. Investors should also use the same matrix to determine what they should expect from the market. Take what government bonds are giving today and add 50% to that. So expected returns should be in the low double digits. You can add 1-2% additional alpha from good fund managers. That is a realistic expectation and not the 20-30% based on the past three years," he said.