What should investors do if bank fixed deposit (FD) return fails to beat 5.4% expected inflation in FY24?
FD rates have increased in one year, but post-tax returns are still below the FY 24 Inflation expectation of 5.4%, according to data shared by FundsIndia
Fixed deposit (FD) rates have increased in the last year. FDs are quite popular among senior citizens. Although FDs are known for their safety and insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh per account, the post-tax returns may not be as competitive. Yes, if you are getting an interest rate of 7 per cent on a term deposit, it does not mean that you will be getting the same post-tax deductions.