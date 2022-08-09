What should investors in China and Taiwan funds do now?3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:25 PM IST
- Investors should look at a horizon of 6-7 years while investing in the funds focused on the Greater China region
Listen to this article
After diversifying to the US markets, Indian investors had sometime back taken a fancy to the Greater China region, comprising China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, Indian funds focused on this region have found the returns quite underwhelming over the past year.