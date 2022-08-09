What should investors in China and Taiwan funds do now?

“There are two reasons behind the fall in returns. Over the last year or so, several regulatory steps were taken by the Chinese government specifically pertaining to new-age businesses. Regulatory regime has been tightened not just in China but across the world as well. The only difference is that the steps taken in China were drastic, and it happened when most of these companies were doing well and the valuations were very high,“ said Niranjan Avasthi, head- product, marketing and digital business, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

