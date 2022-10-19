What should my MF mix be to clear the home loan earlier?

For incremental tax savings, consider investing in the National Pension System (NPS), which gives an additional ₹50,000 tax benefit to the tax payer post utilisation of the ₹1.5 lakh limit under section 80 C. Additionally, if your family does not have health insurance, then under section 80D, an individual paying Mediclaim for self, spouse and children can claim a maximum deduction of ₹25,000 per annum. If your parents are more than 60 years old, you could also consider taking a separate policy for them as the premium paying person can get an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000.

