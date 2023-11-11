What should you do to consolidate your mutual fund portfolio this Diwali? MintGenie explains
Simplifying your investments involves aligning them with your financial goals. The process of streamlining your investment portfolio can be time-consuming, as it requires several steps to initially declutter and subsequently consolidate your mutual fund holdings.
There is a constant urge to earn more, which is why many people tend to invest more. This behaviour also prompts many of them to put their money into too many money-making opportunities. Typically, retail investors begin their journey by initiating systematic investment plans (SIPs) in two to three fundamental equity or debt mutual fund schemes. As time progresses, they may choose to diversify by including additional categories of funds or exploring new fund offers (NFOs) that catch their interest. They discover schemes that excel in performance and invest in them while retaining their existing mutual fund holdings due to sentiment and attachment.