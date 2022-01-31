What stockdale paradox can tell about investing?

Taking a few minutes to reflect, Collins probes further “Who didn’t make it out?". Stockdale had an unexpected response — “Oh, that’s easy. The optimists!". But didn’t he just say that you needed to have faith in the end of the story. Isn’t that how the optimists think? Here is how Stockdale explains this inherent contradiction. “The optimists. Oh, they were the ones who said, ‘We’re going to be out by Christmas.’ And Christmas would come, and Christmas would go. Then they’d say, ‘We’re going to be out by Easter.’ And Easter would come, and Easter would go. And then Thanksgiving, and then it would be Christmas again. And they died of a broken heart." He then goes on to share a simple yet profound piece of advice. “This is a very important lesson. You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose — with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be."