What survival period means for your critical illness plans
SummaryExperts say it is crucial to note the number of critical illnesses covered by a health policy.
Health insurance helps a policyholder take care of any sudden or even planned hospitalization expenses. But it may not be of much help if prolonged hospitalization due to a critical ailment leads to loss of job and income. The family may struggle to meet daily living expenses, in addition to the mounting healthcare costs. This is precisely where critical illness (CI) policies or riders can help. In such cases, the insurance company gives a lump sum payout if the policyholder is diagnosed with a CI, unlike in the case of indemnity-based insurance which only covers hospital expenses within the coverage limit. The lump sum payout in critical illness policies can be used for any purpose.