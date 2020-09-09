What taxpayers can expect from faceless assessment scheme

The government recently launched faceless assessment scheme (FAS). Under this, a computer picks cases for scrutiny and randomly allots them to a team of tax officers. The idea is to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department. Taxpayers can expect better quality of assessment, as a team of officers, and not just one officer, will decide on the case. But it all depends on how the government implements the scheme. Tinesh Bhasin spoke to experts on what taxpayers can expect from the new scheme and some aspects that they should watch out for.