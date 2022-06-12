What taxpayers should know about the changes in forms for filing returns4 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 09:55 PM IST
- ITR forms are exhaustive and increases scope of reporting of the various incomes
The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for the current assessment year 2022-23 is 31 July. In the last few years, the introduction of a new e-filing portal, Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Annual Information Statement (AIS), along with the existing Form 26AS, have made ITR filing easier but ITR forms are made more exhaustive every year to increase the scope of reporting of various incomes. It would do well for taxpayers to know the various changes introduced in the ITR forms this year.