What taxpayers should know about the changes in forms for filing returns

ITR-3: This is applicable to an individual or a HUF having income from ‘profits and gains of business or profession’. All the incomes covered under ITR 1 and 2 are valid for this form as well except when an individual is a partner. In addition to aforesaid changes, adjustments of unabsorbed depreciation, disclosure of significant economic presence in India, amount of primary adjustment where such excess money has not been repatriated within the prescribed time, separate disclosure of interest and dividend incomes are also to be disclosed.