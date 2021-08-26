What the bar on digital gold sale by stock brokers means for you

“We stopped selling the product after 10 August when we received the communication from the exchange to refrain from selling the product. Stock brokers have been given one month by the exchanges to close the product. Investors can continue to hold or exit by selling the gold or taking physical gold delivery even post this from MMTC-PAMP directly. We have communicated the same to investors who have invested in digital gold through us," said Kishore Narne, associate director and head, commodities and currencies, MOFSL, one of the distributors of digital gold offered by MMTC-PAMP.