What the crypto bill means for bitcoin investors

Blockchain is a technological system that is used for maintaining records in a manner that they cannot be easily tampered with. The system can be applied to any type of record like educational certificates, land, or as in case of cryptocurrency, money. Governments globally have taken a positive view of blockchain and a negative view of cryptocurrency. This also appears to be the view taken in the crypto bill to be tabled in the Parliament. However, experts argue that the two cannot be separated. They say blockchain is powered by cryptocurrency and cannot function effectively without the latter.