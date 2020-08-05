What the exposure to REITs means in these uncertain times

Recently, Mindspace Business Parks REIT’s initial public offering (IPO) was overall subscribed 13 times. Within that, the other investor category, including corporates, individual investors, non-resident Indians and Hindu Undivided Family, was subscribed 16 times. The issue was received well even though the outlook for commercial properties is not bright. Companies have put expansion on hold, many are laying off employees and most of the staff are expected to continue working from home (WFH) given the covid-19 threat. Tinesh Bhasin spoke to experts to find out if investing in REITs make sense currently