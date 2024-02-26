What the hedonic treadmill does to your finances
Summary
- The treadmill doesn’t get you anywhere and you keep walking at the same place.
Why do youngsters just starting their careers buy such expensive mobile phones? It is something I have never managed to get my head around to. In fact, anecdotally, in the world around us, we can see so many youngsters starting off on a salary of less than ₹50,000 per month, using smartphones worth more than ₹1 lakh. As an October 2023 article in the Mint reported: “In 2023, one-third of smartphone sales in India is projected to be financed, seeing a notable increase from 25% in 2022 and 18% in 2021." In fact, higher the price of the phone, more the chance that it has been bought on a loan: “Half of the sales of the premium segment (above ₹30,000) is expected to be from easy finance options."