What the hedonic treadmill does to your finances

But then if people bought products just for their utilitarian value, some companies would never make the kind of money they make. Yanis Varoufakis explains this in Technofeudalism—What Killed Capitalism, using the example of Don Draper, a character from the TV series Mad Men. Draper, as those who have watched this series set in the 1960s, would know, works as a creative director in an advertising agency. In one episode, Draper explains to his colleague Peggy: “You are the product. You, feeling something," while trying to explain to her how to think of Hershey, a chocolate bar that their advertising firm was trying to sell. Or as James Poniewozik later explained Draper’s line in an article in the Time magazine: “You don’t buy a Hershey bar for a couple of ounces of chocolate. You buy it to recapture the feeling of being loved that you knew when your dad bought you one for mowing the lawn."