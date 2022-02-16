What the IFSC at GIFT City has for non-resident Indian investors

The regulatory minimum investment amount in an AIF is $1,50,000, slightly higher than ₹1 crore minimum ticket size for AIFs in India. AIFs may also set their own limits which could be higher than the minimum regulatory amount. Note that these AIFs are permitted to invest in India as well as outside India, as per Amit Kedia, a chartered accountant at Grant Thornton. True Beacon Global, a category III AIF, co-founded by Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath is one of the first AIFs that has been operationalized has decided to invest only in India. In terms of taxation, Category I and Category II AIF have tax pass-through status for Indian income-tax purposes. That means, investors are taxed on income arising from investments made by the AIF as if the investments were made directly by them. “The mere fact that the fund is located in the GIFT city may not make much of a difference in terms of taxation as the Category I and II AIF in or out of the GIFT city are given pass through status. The tax rates depend on the tax treaty India entered into with the country the investor is resident of," said Sunil Gidwani, partner, Nangia Andersen. For Category III AIFs, tax is generally paid at the fund level. Thus, income received from the AIF is exempt in the hands of the investor in terms of Indian taxes. However, depending on the tax residency of the investor, they may be required to pay additional taxes. Richard Pattle, Co-founder and CEO at True Beacon said that their US investors may need to pay tax on investments in their fund despite being a Category III fund. He added, “The US is a global income state, meaning a US investor is obligated to declare and pay taxes on their global income, including from True Beacon Global AIF. However, for instance, Singapore does not impose tax on capital gains, meaning income from True Beacon Global AIF is tax free in the hands of an investor who is a tax resident of Singapore." NRI investors in AIFs in the GIFT City having no other income from India may also take exemption from filing the income tax return. These investors are also not required to have a PAN number to invest in AIFs in the IFSC.