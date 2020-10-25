What the Karnataka HC judgment on Franklin Templeton case means for MF investors

4 out of the 6 Franklin Templeton debt schemes have turned cash positive, as Mint reported. The Karnataka High Court did not direct the AMC to start returning the money collected by the schemes. The court ruled that the disbursal of funds will depend on whether or not the decision of the mutual fund trustees to wind up the scheme is held to be valid. If it is held to be valid, money will be returned to all investors after repaying borrowings and the expenses of liquidation. If the decision is held invalid, money will be paid to those who give redemption requests. In addition, the High Court stayed its own decision for a period of 6 weeks allowing parties to file appeals with the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court grants a further stay, it is unlikely that any money will be returned until the top court decides the matter.