What Bharti AXA General's merger with ICICI Lombard means for you

“The merger of Bharti AXA General Insurance with ICICI Lombard General Insurance is an outgrowth of efforts for bringing greater business synergies and enhancing value-creation for all stakeholders. Synergies in technology, distribution through own channels and partners and servicing touch points would be the new hallmarks for Bharti AXA policyholders, who are expected to gain from the comprehensive product suite, enhanced services and strengthened bandwidth," said Sanjeev Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti Axa General Insurance. The company which was founded in 2008 is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises (51%) and Axa (49%). With this deal, Bharti Axa General will demerge from Bharti Enterprises and merge with ICICI Lombard’s business.