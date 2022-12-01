What the new bis report says about indians and Their ‘Cryptic’ Allure

The paper also published the detailed database across all G20 countries, thus providing us some insights into the cryptic allure for Indians. Here’s what the report had to say about the data: “Sensor Tower gauges unique downloads per iOS or Google Play account. This methodology avoids double-counting due to re-downloads, ie if a user installs, deletes and then reinstalls the same app on the same device or a new device from the same iOS or Google Play account. An active user is defined as any user that has at least one session on an app over a specific time period (eg a day, week or month). “With this introduction to the data out of the way, here are some interesting insights from the data from an Indian point of view.