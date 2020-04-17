What the RBI ban on banking dividends means for your equity funds

At 36.51%, financial services is the largest sector on Nifty and banking is a major chunk of this sector. In a media announcement on Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das announced that banks will not be permitted to pay dividends on earnings of FY2019-20 until further notice. He said the situation will be further reviewed on the basis of the financial position in the second quarter of FY2021. Das also introduced a ‘standstill’ period of 1 March to 31 May for implementation of the 90-day rule for recognising non-performing assets (NPAs). This would apply to cases where banks have granted borrowers a moratorium (temporary stoppage) on their repayments. In this piece, we speak to fund managers and analysts about their outlook for the sector and the effect these announcements can have on the returns of mutual fund investors.

Actively managed mutual funds have financial sector allocations very similar to that of the index. According to data from Value Research as of 31 March, large cap funds had an average allocation of 32.91% to financials and midcap funds had an allocation of 17%. HDFC Bank Ltd, as a stock is held by 526 mutual fund schemes who collectively held 67 crore shares in it, as of March 2020. A large chunk of a mutual fund investor’s returns come from this sector.

Fund managers dismissed the effect of the dividend ban for banking stocks. “Banks are valued on price to book. And this will be neutral as skipping dividend will be book value accretive," said Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer (CIO), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

In other words, money that is not paid out to investors is retained on the balance sheet of the bank and this can hold up its share price. Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS Mutual Fund also took a similar view. “Dividend yield on private banks is anyway not very high. It is much higher in PSUs. The RBI's measure is precautionary, aimed at conserving capital. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have anyway been beaten down, so I don't see this as a major issue," he said. The dividend yield on the Nifty Bank index as of 31 March was just 0.51%.

Dividend yield is the dividend per share dividend by the price per share and give an indication how much of a stock’s returns can come in the form of dividends.

Analysts also dismissed any negative effects of the RBI’s relaxation of NPA recognition. “I don't think the NPA recognition relaxation is covering up the problem. This is the need of the times. If this had not been done there would've been a domino effect on capital adequacy, rating downgrades and other regulatory requirements of banks," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. The RBI also imposed a 10% provisioning norm on these types of standstill accounts. Provisioning is the setting aside of money against a potential bad debt to reduce its impact on a bank’s balance sheet.

However, Jasani noted that RBI’s announcements could sharpen the divide between good and bad quality stocks in the sector “The impact on banks from these RBI announcements is mixed. On one hand, they cannot declare dividends and need to have higher provisioning, on the other there has been relaxation of NPA recognition and provision of higher liquidity to them. If anything, this dividend restriction could further aggravate the polarisation between banks with strong balance sheets and those with weak ones with investors migrating to the former," he said.

Surana also gave a similar view of the sector. “Banks with strong liability franchise and conservative lending policies will emerge stronger out of the current unprecedented scenario," he said.

Mutual fund investors should not take fright from the stoppage of dividends or the new NPA recognition standstill period put forth by the RBI. Funds that are invested in relatively conservative, high quality banking stops are not likely to face much of a hit. The measures highlight the importance of selecting the right type of mutual funds. Do-it-yourself investors can refer to the Mint 50 for guidance on this (https://bit.ly/3ah4oTs).