What the recent correction in gold prices means for investors

Most experts believe that the rally in gold prices is likely to continue in 2021. “The market narrative today may be about vaccines and the return to normalcy. But there is no ‘normal’ to return to. Global policymakers will continue to resort to monetary inflation, credit expansion and government spending to tackle the extraordinary economic fallout of the pandemic. Use of this increasingly impotent monetary policy will mean failure to normalize the world economy as central banks will be trapped in a state of perpetual policy manipulation, financial systems will continue to walk on fiscal crutches, and the system will be marred with vulnerabilities. This will ensure that gold remains a preferred portfolio asset in 2021 and beyond," said Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager, alternative investments, Quantum Mutual Fund, in a note released on the gold outlook for 2021.